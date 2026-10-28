Guam Veterans Flu Vaccination Drive
Health Screenings, Flu Vaccines, Health Care Enrollment
When:
Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. GMT+10
Where:
Micronesia Mall
1088 West Marine Corps Drive
Dededo , GU
Cost:
Free
The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and staff from the Guam Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will be at the Micronesia Mall, 1088 West Marine Corps Drive, Dededo, Guam 96929, on November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Veterans who are already enrolled in VA health care may come for seasonal flu vaccines and other immunizations.