Guam Veterans Flu Vaccination Drive

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and staff from the Guam Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will be at the Micronesia Mall, 1088 West Marine Corps Drive, Dededo, Guam 96929, on November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Veterans who are already enrolled in VA health care may come for seasonal flu vaccines and other immunizations.