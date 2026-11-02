Kauai Community Call and Veterans Town Hall Meeting

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is pleased to announce an upcoming community outreach event and Veteran Town Hall happening on December 1, 2026, at the Kauai Veterans Center and Museum.

Veterans are encouraged to attend and take advantage of available services, including VA health care enrollment, renewing or replacing VA ID cards, and various health services, such as health screenings, flu vaccines, and blood pressure checks. PACT Act registrations and assistance with Beneficiary Travel claims will also be available.

The town hall meeting will start at 5:00 PM and is designed for Veterans to engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership who will be providing important updates about VA programs and resources.