Each year, the Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic brings together Veterans, employees, volunteers, community partners and Veteran Service Organizations to celebrate gratitude, fellowship and the spirit of aloha. Coordinated by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), the event has become a holiday tradition for Veterans across Oahu.

Veterans looking for community and connection are invited to join us for the 6th Annual Thanksgiving Lunch for Veterans at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 26, 2026.

The luncheon will conclude when all the food has been served.