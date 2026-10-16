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Guam 2 VA Clinic

The VA Outpatient Clinic Guam Annex offers primary care, prosthetic services, laboratory services, in-person mental health care, and rotating specialty clinics, providing a more convenient and comprehensive healthcare experience for the local Veteran community.

Location and contact information

Address

Chalan Cabot, Route 3, 101
Dededo, GU 92929

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

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