Guam 2 VA Clinic
The VA Outpatient Clinic Guam Annex offers primary care, prosthetic services, laboratory services, in-person mental health care, and rotating specialty clinics, providing a more convenient and comprehensive healthcare experience for the local Veteran community.
Location and contact information
Address
Chalan Cabot, Route 3, 101
Dededo, GU 92929
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed