Construction at Main Entrance of Spark Matsunaga VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2025

Beginning July 14th through October 3rd, VAPIHCS will be modernizing the ACC Main Entrance at our Spark Matsunaga VA Clinic in Honolulu, requiring the closure for concrete and roof work on the entryway covering. For everyone's safety, the side entrance facing west will serve as the new temporary main entrance and exit, as well as the drop-off location, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM each day.

We anticipate that this rerouting should pose minimal disruption, and we encourage you to look for the designated signage for the nearest entrance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause during the construction period.

To ensure safety during construction, pedestrian traffic around the covered entry will be rerouted, safety barriers such as caution tape, fencing and signage will be in place to clearly mark restricted areas.

Please follow all posted signs and use designated walkways. Foot and vehicle traffic may be briefly paused at times to allow equipment to safely enter or exit the work zone.