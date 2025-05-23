Hurricane Season 2025

PRESS RELEASE

May 23, 2025

Honolulu , HI — The 2025 Hurricane season is here, and it is time to prepare.

In 2024, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) responded to one (1) tropical cyclone related incidents that affected one (1) of our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). In November 2024, Guam CBOC and Saipan Clinic dealt with Tropical Storm Man-Yi. VAPIHCS is unique in that our “area of operations” spans 4.8 million square miles which covers different weather patterns and differences in seasonal occurrences.



Hawaiian Islands: The Hawaiian Islands sit in the midst of storm tracks. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, though storms are also known to appear outside of this seasonal window.



American Samoa: The American Samoan islands sit in the midst of storm tracks. Hurricane season runs from November 1 through April 30, though storms are also known to appear outside of this seasonal window.



CNMI (Guam): Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands sit in a region of the western North Pacific known as Typhoon Alley. Tropical cyclone activity peaks around July to November, but storms can and do form throughout the year.



The Hawaiian Island Hurricane season begins on June 1, 2025, and lasts until November 30, 2025. The Central Pacific hurricane season outlook/forecast came out on May 15, 2025 and NOAA announced a 30% chance of below-normal tropical cyclone activity for the upcoming central Pacific Hurricane Season. The 2025 outlook also indicates a 50% chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 20% chance that it will be above-normal. In terms of storm numbers, the forecast calls for 1 to 4 tropical cyclones across the central Pacific, which is located north of the equator between 140°W and the International Date Line. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones. Tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. The outlook is a guide to the overall seasonal tropical cyclone activity in the central Pacific basin and does not predict whether or how many of these systems will affect Hawaii.



The State of Hawaii (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/), Guam (https://guamportal.com/blog/when-is-typhoon-season-in-guam-and-what-you-need-to-know), Saipan (https://www.cnmidr.gov.mp/home-m) and American Samoa (https://amsamfam.com/cyclone-season-in-american-samoa/) offers websites with comprehensive information on shelters and emergency preparedness.



Having a “family readiness” plan is the key to being prepared for a disaster that affects you at home. The State of Hawaii (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/prepare-your-family/) and Hawaiian Electric (HECO) (https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/storm-center/emergency-preparedness-handbook) provides a useful disaster checklist that can be used by every Veteran regardless of location.



Islands are almost completely dependent on supplies from the mainland, and those supplies may not be able to come if the weather is extreme. You should have 14 days of food and water on hand in case of an emergency, as well as a backup charger for your cell phone, and clothes and hygiene products. The islands could lose power and water services in a disaster, and it could take days or even weeks to restore those services. It’s important to be prepared for the worst-case scenario so you’re not left without needed supplies.



Emergency shelters are managed by the counties in Hawaii. While some shelters are pre-designated, they must be staffed, therefore, check with respective county emergency management agencies and American Red Cross. They will inform you if they accept pets or you can even check the Hawaii website for which shelters allow pets. We recommend that people with pets seeking shelter go to a pet friendly shelter within their community.



For those with disabilities, a disaster can be even more challenging. It’s important to make sure that you always have at least 14 days’ worth of your medications on hand, as you may not be able to get them after a hurricane or other disaster. For more information, please visit: Inclusive Preparedness Resources | American Red Cross



For older Veterans, both the American Red Cross and FEMA published a comprehensive guide. Disaster_Preparedness_for_Srs-English.revised_7-09.pdf (redcross.org)

Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults