Kailua-Kona PACT Act Registration and Community Call Event

January 15, 2025

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 1, 2025, at 73-5618 Maiau Street, Kamanu Center, Suite 200, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740-2616.

The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act. Veteran who are seeking to enroll in VA health care for the first time are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, vaccines, and blood pressure checks. All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions.



The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their spouses or survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of service members into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board. We are implementing the PACT Act now to deliver care and services for toxic-exposed Veterans and their survivors. If you think you might be eligible for PACT Act benefits, here’s what you need to know:



• You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.

• You can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411

“We are excited to offer PACT Act enrollment and health services to our Veterans,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director VAPIHCS. “If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve."



VAPIHCS will continue to make PACT Act enrollment a priority, as well as other community outreach events for those who are unable to come to one of our locations. For more information regarding VA health care in the pacific call: 1-800-MY-VA-411 1-800-698-2411.



MEDIA: If you would like to cover the event, contact Public Affairs Officer Amy Rohlfs 808 208-5544



