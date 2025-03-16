New Urgent Care Opens in the Daniel K. Akaka Clinic on March 17, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

March 16, 2025

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of an urgent care site inside of the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic.

VAPIHCS is working diligently to expand services for Veterans across the Pacific Islands, and this new service will help deliver urgent care in addition to the primary care, specialty care, mental health care, vison, dental, audiology, women’s health, and other services. The new clinic will open on March 17, 2025.



“This is going to be an additional avenue of care for Veterans on Oahu,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, Director VAPIHCS. “They can already choose VA for primary and specialty care. Now, they can choose VA for urgent care as well.”



These urgent care services are for Veterans who have non-life-threatening issues that are also time-sensitive. This may be for a small cut or infection that needs treatment, a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), urgent medication refills, or other concerns that cannot wait. Veterans are still urged to see a primary care provider whenever possible for continuity of care and to go to the nearest Hospital Emergency Room for all serious and life-threatening concerns.



VAPIHCS also has a new Urgent Care Telehealth option for Veterans in the Pacific Islands. The new Health Connect Clinical Contact Center will provide easy, on-demand services to Veterans. By calling 833-983-0487, Veterans can reach a Clinical Contact Center employee who can address their emergent needs quickly and efficiently.



The Clinical Contact Center can help you with:

Pharmacy Services

Scheduling Appointments

Tele-Emergency Care

Clinical Nurse Triage

Veterans may still call 988, then press 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line. If you are a Veteran who would like to enroll with us for VA health care, please call 1-800-214-1306.



MEDIA: If you would like to cover this story, please contact Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin at 808-927-0477.



