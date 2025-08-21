PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

August 21, 2025

New Veterans clinic at UH Maui College to fill critical need

KAHULUI, Maui — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) announced today the signing of a land lease agreement with the University of Hawaiʻi for a two-acre parcel on the UH Maui College campus. This landmark agreement paves the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Maui—a crucial step in expanding equitable, local access to high-quality, Veteran-centric care, and strengthening the partnership between the VA and UH.

The lease sets the foundation for a collaborative environment where both entities will share space, resources, and expertise. VA clinical staff will work alongside university faculty and students, creating a shared ecosystem of learning and service that enhances training opportunities for medical professionals while improving service delivery to Veterans.

“This agreement signifies much more than land use—it’s a mutual commitment to the healing, education, and wellness of our Veteran community on Maui. By leveraging UH’s academic excellence alongside the VA’s clinical mission, we are building a transformative environment,” said VAPIHCS Interim Medical Center Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks.

Maui’s current clinic, located in Kahului, is leased and has served the community well since 2017. However, as Maui’s Veteran population and care needs have grown, so has the need for expanded space, integrated services, and enhanced educational infrastructure.



“This partnership represents a win-win for our Veterans, our students and the Maui community,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

The new Maui CBOC will provide primary care, women’s health, mental health, audiology, pharmacy, laboratory, cardiology, pulmonology, and more specialty care clinics. The new space is expected to significantly enhance the VA’s service capacity across central and east Maui, while also strengthening telehealth access to Molokai, Lanai, and remote areas beyond.

VAPIHCS’s current outpatient volume includes nearly 360,000 annual visits across the Pacific Islands, and this clinic will help manage that demand with modern space and services.



