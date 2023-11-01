News Releases for VA Pacific Islands health care.

August 07, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kona Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), which saw its first patient on August 5, 2024.

August 07, 2024 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the Summer Vet Fest in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.

July 18, 2024 HONOLULU, HAWAII — We are excited to announce the VA Pacific Islands Summer Vet Fest in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.

April 05, 2024 Honolulu, Hawaii—VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of the new Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in Kapolei.

April 02, 2024 Honolulu, Hawaii-- We are excited to invite you to a Veteran Affairs Health Care Enrollment and VA Claims Clinic Event for the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in Kapolei.

January 24, 2024 On Friday, February 23, 24, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.

January 24, 2024 Hagåtña, Guam --On January 27, 2024, and January 28, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.

December 01, 2023 WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the addition of three new Vet Centers and six Vet Center Outstations (smaller satellite locations) to improve access to counseling for Veterans and service members.

November 17, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 16, 2023 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System to Expand New VA Clinic in Guam