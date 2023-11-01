News releases
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kona Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), which saw its first patient on August 5, 2024.
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the Summer Vet Fest in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.
HONOLULU, HAWAII — We are excited to announce the VA Pacific Islands Summer Vet Fest in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.
Honolulu, Hawaii—VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of the new Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in Kapolei.
Honolulu, Hawaii-- We are excited to invite you to a Veteran Affairs Health Care Enrollment and VA Claims Clinic Event for the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in Kapolei.
On Friday, February 23, 24, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.
Hagåtña, Guam --On January 27, 2024, and January 28, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.
WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the addition of three new Vet Centers and six Vet Center Outstations (smaller satellite locations) to improve access to counseling for Veterans and service members.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 16, 2023 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System to Expand New VA Clinic in Guam
HONOLULU, HI— VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is working towards the completion of the Guam Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Annex which will be adjacent to the Guam Regional Medical Center at 133 Route 3, Dededo, GU 96929.