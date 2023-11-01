News Releases for VA Pacific Islands health care.

October 16, 2023 KAHULUI, MAUI --On October 21, 2023, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.

August 29, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 28, 2023 Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Event HONOLULU, HAWAII --On August 31, 2023, and September 1, 2023, there will be a Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)

June 22, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 21, 2023 VA Uber Health Connect HONOLULU — Veterans in the Hawaiian Islands are now able to participate in VA Uber Health Connect — an initiative which provides supplemental transportation to eligible Veterans needing access to and from medical care.

May 23, 2023 Update as of Guam May 24, 2024 Guam Time: 08:28am Guam and Saipan VA clinics are closed until Tuesday May 30, 2023 Due to Typhoon Mawar.

October 24, 2022 Aloha VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Veterans: VAPIHCS is now offering the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters to individuals who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series. We are also offering the Flu vaccine. Call 1-800-214- 1306 to be scheduled for this booster and flu shot.

September 22, 2022 Pago Pago, American Samoa—The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System Faleomavaega Eni Fa’aua’a Hunkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), in collaboration with government and non-profit partners, will be hosting a two-day summit focusing on issues impacting Veteran mental health.

HONOLULU, HI — The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs.

October 26, 2021 HONOLULU, HI — The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs. Effective today, October 26 VA Pacific Islands Heath Care System is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna vaccine booster shots.