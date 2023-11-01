News Releases for VA Pacific Islands health care.

September 02, 2021 VA Pacific Island Health Care System encourages Veterans to ‘reach out’ for mental health assistance

August 25, 2021 Honolulu, HI — The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will award $1,440,000 in grants to US Veterans Initiative in Honolulu starting September, 2021 under the Grant Per Diem program to combat homelessness.

August 09, 2021 Disabled Veterans Find Healing and Connec4on Through Cycling Oahu, Hawaii – There is an incredible sense of exhilaration felt while riding a bicycle. The wind on your face, sweat on your brow, and a slight burn in your lungs as you push hard, coast and feel free.