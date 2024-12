PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2024

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Clinics and pharmacy will both be open on Saturday, December 21, 2024. VAPIHCS clinics will also be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of New Years Day. Saturday clinics and pharmacy will be open on Saturday, December 28, 2024.