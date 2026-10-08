=VA awards a more than $427 thousand grant for adaptive sports programs in Hawaii

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

Honolulu , HI - HONOLULU – The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a $427,038 grant to a community-based organization in Hawaii that provide adaptive sports programs.

HONOLULU – The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a $427,038 grant to a community-based organization in Hawaii that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Adaptive sports programs are important for the physical and mental well-being of Veterans,” said Dr. William Sullivan, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Deputy Chief of Staff. “Through these grants, Hawaiian and Pacific Island Veterans have increased opportunities to access these important programs. Veterans with disabilities can remain active, build confidence, experience new activities, and connect with fellow Veterans and their community through recreation and competition".

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

For more information, contact VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Public Affairs at vhavapihcspao@va.gov or .

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