September 25, 2025

Honolulu, HI - HAWAII – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $8,850,395 in grants to three organizations in Hawaii and Guam to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Sept. 25, 2025

VA awards nearly $9 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Hawaii and Guam

The organizations in Hawaii and Guam receiving grants are:

WestCare Pacific Islands, Inc., in Guam, receiving $1,306,597

United States Veterans Initiative in Hawaii, receiving $5,443,656

Catholic Charities Hawaii, receiving $2,100,142

Throughout the fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:

Housing and housing counseling

Health care

Financial planning services

Childcare

Legal assistance

Transportation

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Ada Clark, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance

VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans.