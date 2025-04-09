VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Celebrates One Year Anniversary of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2025

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic at 91-1051 Franklin D Roosevelt Ave, Kapolei, HI 96707, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The $130 million, 88,675 square-foot multi-specialty outpatient clinic provides primary care, specialty care, audiology, women’s health, podiatry, mental health, and prosthetics, as well as diagnostic services like CT, X-ray, and MRI – our newest service. The Akaka VA Clinic also recently opened an urgent care clinic, the first of its kind for VAPIHCS. Co-located in the Akaka VA Clinic are the West Oahu Vet Center, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) office, and Veteran Service Organization offices, serving as a one stop shop for Veterans. The clinic also includes a laboratory, dental and optometry clinic, and a pharmacy. This array of services is available to Veterans throughout the Pacific Islands who travel to Akaka for care.



“We are proud to celebrate one year of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka CBOC—an 88,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility that has quickly become the cornerstone of Veteran care in the Pacific,” said Dr. Arun Raman, Chief of Staff at VAPIHCS. “Named for Senator Akaka, a true champion for Veterans, this clinic reflects our commitment to accessible, coordinated, and high-quality care. In just one year, we’ve expanded urgent care, launched the first VA MRI services in the region, and continued to grow—proving that VA care in the Pacific is not just keeping up, but leading.”



The clinic was named to honor the late Senator Daniel K. Akaka, the first Senator of Native Hawaiian ancestry. He was also a Veteran, and during his time in office, was a strong advocate for Veteran’s rights. The clinic stands as a testament to his memory and to his legacy. The Veterans Administration awarded the lease to locate the Akaka CBOC project at Kapolei in April 2021, and the groundbreaking ceremony took place in December 2021. The facility saw its first patient on April 8, 2024.



“One year later, we’ve seen so much growth in our Veteran population and the services we’ve provided to Veterans throughout the pacific. It’s our honor to serve all who served,” said Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks, VAPIHCS Interim Director.



Many distinguished guests were in attendance, including Hunt Companies Hawaii SVC Thomas Lee, who managed the construction of the Akaka VA Clinic. From the Akaka family, Dr. Gerard K. Akaka - Senator Akaka’s son - was in attendance. Additionally, Army Veteran Alvin Akana and his son Air Force Veteran Elroy Akaka were invited - as they were the first patients to be seen at the Akaka clinic one year ago.



-VA-



MEDIA: If you would like to cover this story, please contact Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin at 808-927-0477.



