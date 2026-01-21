PRESS RELEASE

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Hosting Community Call and Veteran Town Hall

Kailua - Kona, Hawaii. The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is pleased to announce an upcoming Community Call and Veteran Town Hall on January 27, at the West Hawaii Civic Center. Veterans are encouraged to attend and learn about available services, including VA health care enrollment, renewing or replacing VA ID cards, and various health services such as health screenings, flu vaccines, and blood pressure checks. PACT Act registrations and assistance with Beneficiary Travel claims will also be available.

Following the Community Call, Veterans can participate in the Veteran Town Hall. This session is designed to engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership and provide updated information and resources.

WHAT: Veterans Community Call and Town Hall

WHEN: January 27, 2026, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (HST)

WHERE: West Hawaii Civic Center

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy,

Kailua Kona, HI 96740.