VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Opens State-of-the-Art Pharmacy

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2026

Honolulu, HI - The Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its modernized pharmacy, marking a major step forward in how medications are safely and accurately dispensed to Veterans throughout the Pacific.

The Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its modernized pharmacy, marking a major step forward in how medications are safely and accurately dispensed to Veterans throughout the Pacific.

The pharmacy serves as the region’s primary dispensing hub — the core of medical operations across Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and other Pacific communities. Nearly every prescription delivered to Veterans across the Pacific, flow through this single location, positioning the pharmacy as the heart of health care delivery in the region. With the modernization project now complete, the facility is projected to handle up to 1 million prescriptions annually by 2028.

The upgraded pharmacy strengthens reliability for Veterans who depend on timely access to medications, while markedly improving accuracy, safety and wait times. Enhanced automation, advanced equipment and redesigned workflows reduce the chance of medication errors and allow staff to process prescriptions more efficiently. The improvements will help ensure Veterans receive accurate, high-quality service with reduced delays.

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Executive Director Thomas Steinbrunner said: “This pharmacy truly is the lifeline of care for Veterans across the Pacific. Greater accuracy, shorter wait times and improved safety aren’t just operational gains — these improvements that strengthen trust in the care we provide. By modernizing this hub, we’re ensuring we can meet the region’s growing needs while continuing to deliver the highest standard of service”.