VA Pacific Islands Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2026

Honolulu, HI - HONOLULU – VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VAPIHCS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

• Modernize Generator Systems

• Modernize Outlying CBOC Building Automated Systems

• Renovate E-Wing for Chief of Staff Offices

• Replace Typhoon Shutters and Paint Exterior at Guam CBOC Building 22

• Upgrade E-Wing HVAC System

“Modernizing our generator systems, strengthening our CBOC infrastructure, and upgrading our administrative and clinical spaces ensures that Veterans across Hawaii, Guam, and the Pacific receive care in facilities that are safe, resilient, and built for the future,” said Tom Steinbrunner, Health Service Area 5.5 Director. “These investments reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class care no matter how remote the location.”

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

1. $1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

2. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

3. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

1. Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.

2. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country.

3. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024.

4. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024.

5. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

For more information, contact VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Public Affairs at vhavapihcspao@va.gov or .

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