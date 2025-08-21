VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Resumed In-Person PTSD Residential Recovery Program on August 18, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

HONOLULU, HAWAII — Beginning Aug 18, 2025, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will resume its in-person Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Residential Recovery Program, called “PRRP,” at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), located on the 5th floor, C1 wing.

The PRRP provides residential treatment to both Veterans and Active Duty service members experiencing symptoms of PTSD including nightmares, emotional numbness, hypervigilance, or avoidance. With the program reopening in June, it will have two exciting enhancements. First, the PRRP now offers a rolling admissions model, meaning applications are reviewed as they are received, and candidates are admitted on an ongoing basis. The rolling admissions model allows Veterans and service members to begin the program sooner, making it advantageous for those eager to start their rehabilitation and recovery journey. Additionally, the PRRP was limited in the past to providing treatment to men only; the program is now offering treatment to all genders. Participants will live onsite for the program’s duration (approximately 6week program).

PRRP is led by a team of dedicated mental health and medical professionals, and offers:

• Evidence-based individual/group therapy including Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure

• Psychiatric and general medical care*

• Substance use, anger management, and health education support

• Peer support and recreational therapy

*All other medical appointments and referrals are coordinated through the PRRP Admissions Coordinator, while emergency care is available through TAMC, or first responders.

Remember: PTSD can be cured! It does not have to be a life-long illness as highlighted by Dr. Angela Adams, PRRP Program Manager, who shared that “you don’t have to suffer in silence. There’s no shame in asking for help—it’s a sign of strength.”

To learn more or to schedule an PRRP evaluation, Veterans can call 1-800-214-1306. TRICARE referrals are managed in accordance with TRICARE policies and coordinated through the Managed Care Support Contractor.

As June marks PTSD Awareness Month, VAPIHCS reminds all Veterans: Mental health care is health care. Reach out—healing is possible. If you, or a Veteran you know is experiencing a crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1—available 24/7 for immediate support.

-VA-

MEDIA: If you would like to cover this story, please contact Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin at 808-927-0477.



