VA signs lease for new Saipan VA Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

honolulu, HI - Saipan, MP — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the new Saipan VA Outpatient Clinic, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

This new lease will increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care. Construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed in Q1 FY2027, with first patient services anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

The planned Saipan VA Outpatient Clinic will include approximately 3,831 square feet and 10 parking spaces in support of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The facility will enhance access to core services while improving operational efficiency and the overall Veteran experience. Services planned at the new facility include:

• Primary Care

• Audiology

• Mental Health

• Telehealth Care

"Veterans in the Northern Mariana Islands will soon have closer, more convenient, and more comprehensive VA care closer to home, as part of our commitment to deliver exceptional care,” said Tom Steinbrunner, Health Service Area 5.5 Director.

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, agency-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Public Affairs; eric.brown22@va.gov or .

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.