Veterans Can Make Appointments Now for the DSMES Program

May 2, 2025

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the receipt of a grant for a diabetes program in American Samoa.

The program is called Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES), and it is focused on supporting Veterans with diabetes and their families to best manage healthy eating and coping, medications and monitoring, and other lifestyle considerations.



“The DSMES program is nationally recognized by the American Diabetes Association,” said Certified Diabetes Nurse Jessica Taylor-Spurrier. “We are excited to meet Veterans in American Samoa and talk with them, and to share this amazing program which has positive results in other VA locations. We hope to bring that success to American Samoa and help Veterans to lead their best possible lives.”



Certified diabetes nurses are flying to American Samoa to meet in-person with Veterans from May 6, 2025, to May 12, 2025. Veterans who would like to participate should call: 684-699-3730, then press option 2 to make an appointment, then press option 1 to use the automated system. Veterans can then follow the prompts to make their appointment. During the initial meetings, diabetes nurses will talk with individual Veterans about their diabetes management and enroll them in the group portion of the program. The success of this pilot program could help to expand diabetes services and education for Veterans across the Pacific Islands.



VAPIHCS already provides education and support for Veterans with diabetes. This DSMES program is unique because it is family focused. Veterans are encouraged to bring people with them to classes to help expand knowledge to all in the community, and to ensure that they will be supported in the management of this chronic condition. Many people with diabetes live full and healthy lives, and VAPIHCS hopes to ensure that Veterans in American Samoa feel in control of their health.



