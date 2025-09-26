Veterans Invited to PACT Act Community Call Outreach Event in Hilo

PRESS RELEASE

Hilo, Hawaii – The U.S. Department of VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is pleased to announce the upcoming PACT Act Community Call Outreach Event, to be held at the Arc of Hilo, located at 1099 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720-2019. This important event will take place on October 22,2025 and promises a day full of valuable services and opportunities for our Veterans.

Starting at 10 AM, Veterans will have access to a variety of essential services, including health care enrollments, the issuance of new VA ID cards, and walk-in flu vaccines. These services are designed to ensure our Veterans receive the care and support they deserve.

This event is an opportunity for Veterans to connect directly with representatives from both the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the benefits available to them and explore the wide range of services provided through the VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System.

In addition to these services, a Veterans Town Hall will be held at 5 PM. Veterans will have the time to share their voices and experiences with our Executive Leadership Team.

“I’m committed to listening to our Veterans and using this information to learn how we can better serve those who serve our nation. I hope the Veterans in Hilo can join us for this important event.” said VAPIHCS Interim Medical Center Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks.

We look forward to welcoming our Veterans to this significant event and providing the support and services necessary for their well-being.

About VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System

The VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System is committed to providing comprehensive care to Veterans across the Pacific. Our goal is to ensure that Veterans receive the highest quality of care and access to a wide range of health and wellness services.

MEDIA: If you would like to cover this story, please contact Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin at 808-927-0477.



