Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to stay in home-like surroundings rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, a VA medical foster home (MFH) can help with a more cost-effective long-term care option.
Admission Eligibility
- Be enrolled in the VA Health Care System
- Must meet nursing home level of care
- Agree to VA home care for their primary care
- Need daily assistance of another for care
- Be unable to safely live independently
Medical Foster Home
Provide Veterans with:
- Private/semi-private rooms
- Medication management
- Personal care
- Supervision
- Customized living
- Consistent daily caregiver
- Home cooked meals/snacks
- House keeping
- Homelike family living
- Flexibility and choice
- Socialization & recreation
- Help with transportation needs
MFH Rates
Medical Foster Homes are paid for by the Veteran. The rate is based on the Veteran’s daily needs and negotiated between the Veteran or responsible party and the MFH caregiver prior to moving in. This process is overseen by the local MFH coordinator. Some Veterans may be eligible for additional benefits to help cover the cost.
MFH Caregivers
Caregivers must:
- Home must be licensed by the State of Hawaii as a Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) or an Expanded Adult Residential Care Home (EARCH) - If an (EARCH) caregiver must agree to a capacity of 3 residents total. (Hawaii only)
- Be financially stable
- Own/rent and live in the home
- Care for no more than three residents
- Pass a background check, in addition to what is required in the State of Hawaii (HI only)
- Meet initial and annual VA inspection requirements
- Follow a care plan and medical orders
- Provide a safe home and quality care
- Agree to monthly unannounced MFH coordinator visits
- Have a history of caring for others
- Have an interconnected smoke detector system that alerts the fire department
- Be at least 18 years old
- Complete a VA MFH application
- Have a written crisis and respite plan
- Attend required VA trainings
Overview of the Medical Foster Home Program
Learn more about the Medical Foster Home Program and how the VA provides oversight. Take a tour of a Medical Foster Home. As one resident says, “It gives you more security, more feeling of belonging, and that’s good.”
Medical Foster Homes - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
Medical Foster Home in the News
CBS News Eye on America: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/senior-veterans-medical-foster-homes-family/
CBS Mornings: Families open up their home and hearts to serve veterans - YouTube
NBC Making a Difference: NBC Making A Difference - Adopt a Veteran (youtube.com)
Are you interested in becoming a Medical Foster Home?
If you are interested in becoming a Medical Foster Home (MFH) Caregiver, review the Medical Foster Home Checklist below for more information, then reach out to your local MFH Coordinator.
Connect with MFH Coordinator
Rosemary Na'a LCSW
Phone:
Email: Rosemary.Naa@va.gov