New Patients
Welcome to the VA Pacific Islands and we are glad you have chosen us for your health care. These resources are available as part of the Veterans Health Education and Information Program which aims to ensure all Veterans, their families and caregivers receive the necessary and appropriate education and information to support them in their wellness journey no matter where you receive you care at VA Pacific Islands.
Topics covered will include:
Clinic Locations, scheduling appointment, ID cards, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Primary Care, Womens Health, Whole Health, Pharmacy, Prosthetics, Vet Centers and more! The agenda and timeline will be included once you register for the session.