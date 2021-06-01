Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the Honolulu International Airport

Start going toward the Airport exit on Aolele Street. Go 0.2 miles and turn right on Nimitz Highway (State Route 92. Go 1.4 miles and turn left on Puuloa Road. Go 1.1 miles and Puuloa Road becomes Jarrett White Road. Go 1 mile and you will see the guard shack and entrance gate to Tripler Medical Center. Provide identification and inform the guard of your visit.

From Waikiki and East Oahu

Take the Interstate H-1 west and keep left to Interstate H-201 west / State Route 78 west via Exit 19B toward Fort Shafter / Aiea. Take the Puuloa Road / State Route 7310 Exit 3 toward Tripler Hospital. Turn right onto Jarrett White Road / State Route 7310 north. Provide identification and inform the guard of your visit.

From Aiea and West Oahu

Take Interstate H-1 east and merge onto Interstate H-201 east / State Route 78 east via Exit 13A toward Honolulu. Take Exit 3 (State Route 7310 north) toward Tripler Hospital / Paa Street. Turn left onto Puuloa Road (State Route 7310 north). Continue to follow State Route 7310 north. Provide identification and inform the guard of your visit.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center

459 Patterson Road

Honolulu, HI 96819-1522

Intersection: Patterson Road and Ward Road

Coordinates: 21°21'40.50"N 157°53'19.96"W