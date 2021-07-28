Prior to his appointment, he served as the Director for the VA Maryland Health Care System. Dr. Robinson has over 30 years of experience as a senior leader in the United States Military Healthcare System, culminating in his selection as the 36th Surgeon General of the United States Navy. The Surgeon General is the Chief Executive Officer for Navy and Marine Corps healthcare systems and serves as the primary advisor on all health care issues and policies for the Secretary of the Navy, the Chief of Naval Operations and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. As the Surgeon General, Dr. Robinson served as the principle Tricare Health Plan representative for active duty Sailors and Marines, their families, and Navy and Marine Corps retirees and their families, numbering over 2.5 million people.

Dr. Robinson led a team of 63,000 Navy Medicine personnel in over 220 healthcare facilities located worldwide with an annual budget of $3.5 billion. This included three tertiary care medical centers located in geographically diverse parts of the United States that provided the single largest source of residency trained healthcare providers for the Navy medical department.

After retiring from the United States Navy as a Vice Admiral, Dr. Robinson served as the Medical Director and Staff Physician of Conmed Healthcare Management in Montgomery County, Maryland. Dr. Robinson received his Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, and completed his Residency in General Surgery at the National Naval Medical Center and Fellowship in Colon-Rectal Surgery at the Carle Foundation Hospital and the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Urbana, Illinois.

Dr. Robinson also has a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. The author of numerous publications, Dr. Robinson holds fellowships in the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

He is a Certified Physician Executive from the American College of Physician Executives. Dr. Robinson’s personal decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal (three awards), Legion of Merit (two awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and various service and campaign awards.