Chandra S Lake

Her responsibilities include executive oversight of operations and direction of resources, facilities management and engineering, health administration, safety and security, prosthetics, fiscal and supply chain management. Ms. Lake is a Pentad member, responsible for the delivery of health care and services to the health care system – overseeing a budget of $430 million and 1500 full-time employees. Prior to this she served as the Associate Director at the Sheridan VA Health Care System from July 2014-April 2018. She was the Strategic Planner for the VA Palo Alto Health Care System from 2012-2014. Her VA career began at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and she has served as a Facility Planner, Rural Health Coordinator and in other dynamic roles. Ms. Lake is a retired Air Force Veteran, with 26 years of distinguished service, where she held executive leadership positions within military hospitals, clinics and joint task force operations. She graduated magna cum laude from her undergraduate education at University of Washington and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from City University in Seattle, where she graduated with Presidential Honors. Ms. Lake is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).