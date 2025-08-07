A Honolulu native, Ms. Pakele began her professional journey in the Hawaii Air National Guard as an Aerospace Propulsion Engineer while attending Leeward Community College. She later transferred to Hawaii Pacific University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2002.

Ms. Pakele launched her nursing career with the Hawaii State Department of Corrections and the State Hospital, specializing in Forensic Behavioral Health. At the Hawaii State Hospital, she served in various leadership roles, including Charge Nurse of the Admission Unit, Nurse Manager, and Nurse Supervisor. She holds and maintains Board Certification in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing (PMH-BC).

In 2011, Ms. Pakele joined the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) 'Ohana, initially as Nurse Manager of 3B2 and later overseeing the Nurses of Women's Health. To further her nursing and leadership skills, she utilized the National Nursing Education Initiative Scholarship to complete a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix in 2022, focusing on Staff Retention and Satisfaction.

In 2021, Ms. Pakele transitioned to Primary Care, serving as Nurse Manager, and later Chief, of the Windward Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).