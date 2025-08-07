Before becoming Assistant Director, Mr. Ingebredtsen previously served as the VAPIHCS Chief of Police and other key roles including the Health System Specialist for the Medical Center Director and as the Emergency Management Specialist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ingebredtsen began his career by enlisting in the United States Army, where he served honorably as a Military Police Officer at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC). After transitioning from active duty to civilian federal service, he worked as a Federal Police Officer and was subsequently promoted to Detective, Antiterrorism Officer, and Deputy Provost Marshall. Mr. Ingebredtsen holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Chaminade University, earned in 2007. He graduated with a master’s degree in public administration from Walden University in 2011.