Jessie D'Agostino

She joins us from Long Beach VA where she was the Acting Deputy Nurse Executive (DNE)/ DADPCS and the Chief Nurse of Mental Health and Patient Care Services. She is an experienced nurse leader and clinical nurse with 30 years of service in the VA at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System. Her career in progressive Nursing Management & Leadership in diversified settings include Mental Health, Ambulatory Care, Specialty Care, Primary Care, Education, Community Health, Geriatrics and long-term care. She has extensive experience with leading teams and healthcare transformation. She serves Veterans and staff by fostering a culture of continuous improvement in the organization, developing leaders and systems that focus on improving quality, safety, value and healthcare delivery process for our Nations Veterans. She graduated from Loma Linda University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing with an emphasis on Nursing Leadership and Community/Public Health.

She is certified in Public Health Nursing. She brings knowledge and skills gained as a VA Interagency Scholar through the VA Learning University (VALU)/Corporate Employee Development Board (CEDB) Program as the first civilian nurse to graduate the Command and General Staff Officers’ Course from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) where she also completed her Masters in Military Arts and Science with a focus on leadership and organizational change. She also earned a certificate in Inter-Agency Studies, Homeland Security, and Humanitarian Operations. She acquired the certification of Executive Nursing Practice (CENP) from American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL) a hallmark compendium of skills necessary for successful nurse executive practice. She is a VA certified Mediator and Mentor. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, AONL and ANA. She was recognized for her nursing excellence in an expanded role as a nominee for the VA Secretary’s Award. She has received numerous VA Awards and has received both a Congressional Award and Senatorial Award for her contributions to Veterans Healthcare community contributions. Her mission and purpose is to live the VA “I CARE” Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence to serve Veterans and serve Staff.