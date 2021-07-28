Katherine O. Kalama

As a member of the Senior Executive Team, she is responsible for several administrative operations of the health care system. As such, Mrs. Kalama has oversight for Future Operations, Strategic Plans and Joint Ventures; Current Operation, Veteran and Employee Experience, Safety Industrial Hygiene, Green Environmental Management, Security, Emergency Management, Systems Redesign and Data Analysis. Prior to being appointed Assistant Director, Mrs. Kalama served as the Chief of Safety and Security, VAPIHCS since April 2019.

In addition to her VA experience, Katie has served as Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Hawaii Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. Mrs. Kalama is an Iraq War (OIF) Veteran with over 20 years of military experience as an Army Aviator and still serves in the Hawaii Army National Guard. Mrs. Kalama holds a Bachelor in Mathematics and Master’s Degree in Emergency Management. She is a graduate of the Command and General Staff Officers’ Course and the Advanced Operations Course