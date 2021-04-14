Kathryn Ryder

She received her medical degree in 1992 from the Yale School of medicine, completed an internship and residency at Boston Medical Center, and served as Chief Resident. She received board certification in Medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1996 and was recertified in 2007. Prior to her medical degree, she earned a Bachelor's degree from Yale University and then a Master's Degree in Epidemiology from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in 2003. Her research publications are in osteoporosis. She received certification as a Patient Safety officer, participating in the Advanced Training Program in Patient Safety and Quality Improvement in Salt Lake City. Dr. Ryder worked at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center as an Associate Professor and joined the VA Memphis in 2006, where she taught hospital medicine and Patient Safety and Quality Improvement. She served as Deputy Chief of Medicine, then Acting Chief of Medicine at the VA Memphis. She became the Deputy Chief of Staff at the VA Memphis in 2012.