Prior to this assignment she was the Deputy Nurse Executive (DNE)/ ADPCS in Northern California VA HCS. Ms. Hall received her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. Her background includes, intensive care, emergency room and outpatient clinics, Deputy ADPCS and Chief Nurse of both inpatient, ambulatory OR and outpatient operations. She was also the VISN Lead for Primary Care Transformation, Health Promotion/Disease Prevention, and Veterans Health Education, and Patient Centered Care. She has extensive clinical background in ED, GEC, Post-Op Units, ICU and PACT Transformation. Her accomplishments include: induction into Sigma Theta Tau Delta Alpha Chapter, Nurse of the year, Sister Charles Marie Frank Student Leader, Directors Nursing Excellence nominee, she has publication of articles related to leading health care teams in interdisciplinary improvements, patient safety and operations of care delivery. Ms. Hall graduated from the Health Care Leadership Development program and received her mentoring certification at the Fellowship level.