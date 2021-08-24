He is here on a detail from the VA Central California Health Care System where he is the Chief of Surgery. Dr. Navaran provides direct oversight of the Pharmacy, Telehealth, Clinical Informatics, Care in the Community services, and of the Group Practice Manager. He also acts as a clinical resource for Specialty Services.

Dr. Navaran is a General Surgeon with subspeciality training in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery. He was a surgeon in the United States Navy Medical Corps, and served for 8 years on active duty, and was deployed with the United States Marine Corps in support of OIF and OEF. He also served on Fleet Surgical teams on sea duty. After his military service, Dr. Navaran has served with the Veteran’s administration in Central California as a General Surgeon for the past 8 years to include as Chief of Surgery and as Chief of Internal Operations, Incident Command, COVID-19 response.