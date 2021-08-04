Before his appointment, he served as the Chief Medical Officer of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Dr. Kynion is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Department has served as a clinician and in various leadership positions, including clinic chief, service chief, department chief, division chief, pediatric residency program director, and Deputy Commander. He served at Tripler Army Medical Center for three tours spanning 15 years, starting with his pediatric residency from 1991-94. Other assignments included Irwin Army Community Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center, and Womack Army Medical Center. In addition, he deployed twice in medical support of sick and injured service members in Afghanistan.

Dr. Kynion graduated with honors from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH, and received his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Duke University in Durham, NC. He received his MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and is a Certified Physician Executive from the American Association of Physician Leaders. Dr. Kynion’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4 awards), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3 awards), and various service and campaign medals. He also received the Combat Medical Badge. In addition, Dr. Kynion received the “A Designator” for academic excellence from the Army Surgeon General and induction in the Order of Military Medical Merit. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.