Scott Masters

Dr. Masters received his medical degree and psychiatric training at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He went on to complete a Fellowship in Public Psychiatry and Certification in Psychoanalysis in New York. Prior to his time with Veterans Administration, he did work on a schizophrenia research unit, a community health clinic in Washington Heights Manhattan and was residency training director at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital until 2007. In his work with PIHCS, Dr. Masters has provided psychiatric services on all our islands in our region and from 2015 was appointed as Program Manager for Rural Mental Health. He is a graduate of VA VISN 21/22 Leadership Development Institute in 2016. He has been involved with system redesign for improved access for Veterans, expansion of Video on Demand across the facility, measure-based care, and other initiatives to improve care for Veterans and the experience of those who care for our Veterans.