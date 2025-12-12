Thomas A. Steinbrunner is currently serving as the interim Executive Director for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS as of December 8, 2025.

Thomas A. Steinbrunner, FACHE (Col, USAF, Ret), is currently serving as the interim Executive Director for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) as of December 8, 2025. Mr. Steinbrunner has extensive experience collaborating with Department of Defense, Tribal, and Coast Guard health care systems to deliver health care services to Veterans in rural areas of the country.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Steinbrunner served as the Executive Director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System (AVAHS) starting from March 14, 2021. In Alaska, he led a staff of 740 personnel, supporting multiple health care facilities and programs, including the Anchorage VA Outpatient Clinic and several residential programs for veterans.

Mr. Steinbrunner joined the VA following a distinguished 34-year military career, having retired in 2017. His military service includes leadership roles at various medical treatment facilities, in deployed operations, and at higher regional and Department of Defense levels. He has also led multi-national humanitarian missions providing healthcare to underserved populations in Haiti, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Mr. Steinbrunner is Board Certified in Healthcare Management and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.



