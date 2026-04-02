Dr. William Sullivan has been detailed as the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System beginning September 15, 2025. Dr. Sullivan obtained his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at Northwestern University / Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. He also serves as Associate Chief of Staff for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Geriatrics and Extended Care at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.

Previously, Dr. Sullivan was the Service Chief of PM&R at both the Eastern Colorado Health Care System and the Tennessee Valley Health Care System. He has also held academic appointments, including as a Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Vanderbilt University, and various positions at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Sullivan is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, and Pain Medicine. His career has centered on treating patients with a range of musculoskeletal conditions, such as sports medicine issues, interventional spine care, and conducting electrodiagnostic testing. He is a past-President of the North American Spine Society (NASS), having served as President from 2019 to 2020.