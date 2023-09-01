Stories
At the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), every day is Veterans Day.
VAPIHCS Veterans, For Veterans who have not been in to see Primary Care in a long time, we would love to have you come back and see one of our Primary Care Providers to receive the safe, compassionate and quality care that VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) has to offer you.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Each October, the Veterans Health Administration observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) to honor the contributions of people with disabilities to VA and the nation, and to continue to foster disability inclusion year-round.
I’d like us to take a moment to recognize and celebrate the strength, resolve, and dedication of those standing the watch – past, present, and future. At sea, in the air, and on land, our brave sailors and marines are always ready to defend our nation.
VAPIHCS Veterans, October is National LGBTQ+ History Month. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions of members of the LGBTQ+ community, but also a time to reflect on the reasons that this observance exists.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is currently working to raise awareness in our island communities of the benefits now offered under the Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act.
In August of 2023, devastating wildfires swept through Maui and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina. Many people watched the news and wished they could do something, but Girl Scout Troop 672 didn’t just wish; they began fund-raising and making concrete plans to help.
VAPIHCS Veterans, The island of Maui continues to work on recovery efforts after the deadly wildfires in August. Remember that you can still donate to help Veterans on Maui rebuild their lives.
VAPIHCS Veterans, We at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), continue to prioritize the help and care of our Veterans and staff in Maui.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is helping all Maui residents affected by the tragedy of the wildfires this month.