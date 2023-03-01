Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Care for Our Maui Ohana Our Maui Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) ohana has worked every day since the wildfires swept through Lahaina on August 8, 2023.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Our Maui ohana continues to answer the call in this terrible tragedy. I know you all are working tirelessly, every day, to care for our Veterans and all of the communities that have been impacted.
VA Veteran Experience Action Center (VEAC) to Put on Event
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 16, 2023
VAPIHCS Veterans, As we continue to monitor the devastating fires in Maui, know that we stand to support our Maui ohana and anyone needing assistance during this stressful time. Our thoughts are with our Veterans, our staff, and their families and communities in Maui.
Veterans Experience Action Center event August 31 8am - 4pm HST September 1 8am -12am HST (Virtual)
VAPIHCS Veterans, The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has identified scams being used to get personal information from Veterans in connection with the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act which was passed in August of 2022.
VAPIHCS Veterans, In August of 2022, new legislation was approved to presumptively cover a wide variety of health conditions for Veterans who had toxic exposure during their military service. You may have heard that there is a deadline approaching in August of 2023.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Preventing Veteran suicide is one of the most important components of our mission at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS).
STORM UPDATE as of July 19 , 2023 noon. Aloha! We are tracking Tropical Storm Calvin Hawaii (Big Island)