VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) has been working hard to enroll newly eligible Veterans.
VAPIHCS Veterans, The Windward Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) opened in December of 2021. They’ve been ramping up services ever since, and lab services became available a few months ago in November of 2022.
VAPIHCS Veterans, One of the observances that takes place in February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and I think this segues well into Whole Health.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is committed to diversity -and in fact- we have a very diverse workforce.
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) held a salute to our hospitalized veteran patients at the Community Living Center (CLC) inside the Center For Aging (CFA).
VAPIHCS Veterans, I want to take a moment to talk about why we celebrate Black History Month, as well as other months like Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 18, 2023 PACT Act Benefits Workshop and Community Call Event GARAPAN, SAIPAN --On February 8 and 9, 2023, there will be a PACT Act Registration Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans.
VAPIHCS Veterans, It was only last week that we were celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His message was famously a message of peace; a rare thing for a person struggling against injustice to choose as a means for change.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA has released new guidance on helping veterans who are dealing with suicidal ideation.
Happy New Year! The new year is a time when many people like to make resolutions about the year to come. VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is here to support you in your resolutions, whatever they may be.