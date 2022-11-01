Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born on January 15, 1929. Sometimes it can seem that he was born into a world that is long gone.
The Department of Veterans Affairs will be holding two Veteran Engagement Sessions on February 7, 2023, February 8, 2023, and February 9, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI --On January 14, 2023, there will be a PACT Act Benefits workshop and Community Call where VA Benefits counselors will be available to share information and resources with Veterans who are newly eligible.
VAPIHCS Veterans, From my time in the Navy to my time with the VA, I’ve always been a doctor first. As a doctor, I want to remind you of a few things to keep in mind this New Year’s weekend.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Happy Holidays VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is getting ready for a new year, which will bring renewed efforts to expand care for veterans. However, we can’t get where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve been.
VAPIHCS Veterans, The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of Veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Today, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) held a virtual final salute to honor veterans who passed away throughout this last year who were residents in our nursing home, the VAPIHCS Community Living Center (CLC).
VAPIHCS Veterans, As you know, prescriptions are shipped by plane to locations throughout VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS). Air service to the Big Island is not restricted at this time. However, it may be disrupted in the near future by recent activity from the Mauna Loa volcano.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Giving thanks is such an important thing to do, and it can be easy to overlook. I focus a lot on ensuring that the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) has the infrastructure and staff to meet the needs of veterans in the future.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Community Call in American Samoa from November 29, 2022, until November 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on December 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.