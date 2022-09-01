Stories
VAPIHCS Veterans, Every day of the year, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is working hard to serve Veterans. However, on Veterans Day, the nation stands with us by taking a pause from their daily lives to reflect on the meaning of service.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) is an established method for delivering care in the mainland. Many ATLAS booths already exist from coast-to-coast. Now, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will become part of that network.
VAPIHCS Veterans, From October 24- 26, 2022, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) held a “Community Call” Veteran Event in response to a need for Guam Veterans to get vaccines and screenings. Over 30 employees from Oahu VAPIHCS locations flew to Guam and provided care to Veterans.
VAPIHCS Veterans, On October 18, 2022, it was announced that the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) of VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) would be restructured. This was done to create a more coherent organization, and to allow VAPIHCS to function more efficiently.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA has always been a leader in geriatric patient care. Here in VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), the Center for Aging (CFA) was the first building that VA built. On October 14, 2022, the Center for Aging (CFA) celebrated 25 years of operation.
Asan– VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will be holding a Veteran event at Top O’ The Mar, Morale Wellness and Recreation (MWR) bldg. 295 Nimitz Hill Road, 6 Asan, Guam.
On October 5, 2022, the Honorable Secretary Dennis McDonough visited Oahu. He attended a hearing at the Oahu Veterans Center with Senator Mazie Hirono.
VAPIHCS Veterans, MyHealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov) is our online patient health portal that helps veterans engage with their health care. The main features include Rx Refill, View/Request Appointments, Secure Messaging, and viewing personal VA Health Records
VAPIHCS Veterans, Bridging the Digital Divide The digital divide is the gap between people who do and do not have internet access and internet-connected devices.
From September 15, 2022, to October 15, 2022, we celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month. Diversity is one of the greatest strengths of this great Nation.