This weekend marks the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. The damage that was done to lives, property, and the American spirit that day was significant.
VAPIHCS Veterans, COVID-19 Boosters Update On August 31, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters that protect both against the original virus strain and the Omicron variant.
Women’s Equality Day August 26, 2022, is Women’s Equality Day. This day commemorates the day in 1920 when the United States adopted the nineteenth amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens based on gender.
The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This new law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 has been signed into law.
August is National Immunization Month. VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) priority remains vaccinating as many individuals as possible and getting booster shots to those who have already had the vaccine.
VAPIHCS Veterans, If you are a veteran and you are planning a trip, make sure that you let your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) know.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Just a reminder to get your flu shots and COVID-19 Booster shots. VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHS) is committed to community health.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Among Best Places to Work I’m pleased to share that VA has been named one of the Top Five Best Places to Work in the large federal agency category by the Partnership for Public Service. This is a great achievement, as this is VA’s first time in the top five.
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is introducing a new check in option for appointments at care sites in Hawaii and American Samoa.