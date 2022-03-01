Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
VAPIHCS Veterans, More than 50 VA medical centers have joined the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement, and I am proud to announce our spinal clinic here at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) was recently recognized as an age-friendly organization.
Moloka’i Announcement VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is proud to announce a new partnership to provide outpatient clinical services at the Na Pu'uwai Native Hawaiian Health Care System located at 602 Maunaloa Hwy, Kaunakakai Hawaii 96748.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 13, 2022 HONOLULU –VA Pacific Islands Announces New Partnership on Molokai
On Tuesday April 5, 2022 I was honored to speak at the Silver Helmet Awards. The Silver Helmet Awards are unique silver replicas of the World War II GI helmet, and the first honoree was Olin E. Teague in 1952.
April is Whole Health Month, and this is a great program that everyone should know about. Health care is about more than just prescribing people medications.
VAPIHCS Veterans, The Vietnam War Commemoration was launched in 2012 by President Obama. Approximately 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam era from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. More than 6 million are still alive today.
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA enrolled the first participant into the Million Veteran Program (MVP) in 2011. Since then, the program has grown quickly, with nearly 850,000 Veteran partners. The people who have already donated have helped the VA start research into many projects that will benefit Veterans.
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) would like to invite you to attend a town hall for Moloka'i Veterans and interested parties.
VAPIHCS Veterans, This week we had a Town Hall to address the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Report.
VAPIHCS Veterans, There will be a change to the routes of transportation at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC).