Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
Vet Talk is a radio program on the island of Guam. Our Public Affairs Officer Amy Rohlfs brought together a team of Subject Matter Experts to answer Veteran's questions.
VAPIHCS Veterans: As you know, tensions around the world grew this week with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These events can be a trigger for anyone but can be especially difficult for those who have served.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Get Vaccinated! Flu Season is in full swing, and it’s very important that everyone get a flu shot. With all the messaging out there about COVID-19, we sometimes forget that the flu is also a dangerous virus, particularly for the elderly.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Among other observances, February is American Heart Month. Heart health might not be something that you think about every day.
At VA, we are proud to join in celebrating Black History Month. This annual month-long celebration recognizes Black Americans’ achievements and the contributions we have made—and continue making—in every facet of our society.
January 28, 2022 VAPIHCS Veterans, Have you Thanked a Nurses lately? Here at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, we value all of our employees. That said, staffing shortages have had our nurses working long hours, and sometimes having to work outside of their specialties. It hasn't been easy.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Each The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and so I continue to encourage everyone to get both doses of the vaccine and a booster shot.
Each year on the third Monday of January we observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and reflect on the work that still needs to be done for racial equality. This holiday is more than just a day off; it’s a time to reflect and take action on civil rights issues across the globe.
VAPIHCS Veterans, In 2021, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System held vaccine clinics around the island to offer veterans an opportunity to get vaccinated in their communities, and you responded.
VAPIHCS Veterans, As 2021 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on all that we have accomplished this past year here at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.