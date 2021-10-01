KALAELOA, OʻAHU — After years of planning, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Hunt Companies will mark a significant milestone in the development of Kalaeloa. Dignitaries and community leaders will celebrate the groundbreaking of the $120 million Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) multi-specialty VA clinic. It will be the first new major VA project of its size