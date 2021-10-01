Stories
VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
On December 21, 2021 VA Pacific Islands Health Care System officially broke ground on the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) clinic in Kapolei.
If you have been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster dose of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. You must meet the following criteria:
KALAELOA, OʻAHU — After years of planning, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Hunt Companies will mark a significant milestone in the development of Kalaeloa. Dignitaries and community leaders will celebrate the groundbreaking of the $120 million Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) multi-specialty VA clinic. It will be the first new major VA project of its size
Last week VA Pacific Islands Health Care System was visited by a delegation of leadership from The American Legion. The American Legion and VA have always supported each other, and I enjoyed the opportunity to renew our friendship as colleagues in service of our veterans.
On Sunday morning, December 7, 1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked Pearl Harbor.
Today, December 3, 2021 the Windward Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) opened.
VAPIHCS Veterans, In 1789 after a request by Congress, George Washington established the first Thanksgiving Day.
VAPIHCS Veterans and Caregivers, during November we pause to honor National Family Caregivers Month.
VAPIHCS Veterans: Today, I want to wish our US Marine Corps Marines a Happy 246th Birthday! Once a Marine, Always a Marine --Semper Fi!
VAPIHCS Veterans, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System proudly recognizes National Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) Week from November 1-5.