VA Pacific Islands health care top stories.
VAPICHS Veterans, Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the Pacific Islands against COVID-19. The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.
VAPIHCS COVID-19 Booster Event Ke'ehi Memorial Park
VAPIHCS Veterans, This week as I heard the news of Army General Colin Powell passing, I took time to reflect on what this great leader meant to me and what he meant for so many who came after him.
This week, our country celebrated the 246th birthday of the United States (U.S.) Navy, our maritime service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. This year’s theme is "Resilient and Ready"!
The month of October is Breast Health Awareness Month.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccines have been approved under Emergency Use Authorization.
VAPIHCS Veterans, September is Healthy Aging Awareness Month, dedicated to empowering older adults to live healthier, happier lives. This week is also National Assisted Living Week.
VAPIHCS Veterans, September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Across the nation -organizations, mental health advocates, survivors and community partners will take time to bring awareness and understanding on this difficult topic.
VAPIHCS Veterans, Twenty years ago, on Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, our lives changed forever as terrorists attacked the United States of America. It was a sobering day marked by the humanity, heroism and grace that rose up throughout our Nation as we faced unimaginable tragedy and loss.