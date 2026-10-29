Leadership
Find contact information for members of VA Palo Alto health care's leadership team.
Interim Deputy Executive Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Interim Deputy Executive Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Interim Associate Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Associate Director 2
VA Palo Alto health care
Chief of Staff
VA Palo Alto health care
Deputy Chief of Staff
VA Palo Alto health care
Associate Chief of Staff
VA Palo Alto health care
Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Nurse Executive
VA Palo Alto health care
Deputy Nurse Executive
VA Palo Alto health care
Deputy Nurse Executive
VA Palo Alto health care