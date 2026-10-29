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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Palo Alto health care's leadership team.

Kristan M. Murray

Interim Deputy Executive Director

VA Palo Alto health care

Megan O'Connor

Interim Deputy Executive Director

VA Palo Alto health care

Lindsey Smith, Interim Associate Director

Interim Associate Director

VA Palo Alto health care

Xavier Teasley

Associate Director 2

VA Palo Alto health care

Portrait of Charles Faselis

Chief of Staff

VA Palo Alto health care

Dr. Rina Shah

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Palo Alto health care

Peter Lee

Associate Chief of Staff

VA Palo Alto health care

Kiran Rai

Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Nurse Executive

VA Palo Alto health care

Efner Reyes

Deputy Nurse Executive

VA Palo Alto health care

Aileen Naungayan

Deputy Nurse Executive

VA Palo Alto health care